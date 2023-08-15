Luke Combs is going on tour in 2024.The 33-year-old country music singer announced a new U.S. tour, Growin' Up and Gettin' Old, on Tuesday.Combs will kick off the tour April 12, 2024, in Milwaukee and bring the venture to a close Aug. 10 in Houston.Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.Special guests include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Jordan Davis, Charles Wesley Godwin and Drew Parker.News of the tour follows the release of Combs' most recent album, Gettin' Old, in March.Combs is presently in the midst of a world tour that began in March. The singer will next perform Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, and has shows scheduled into October.Here's the full list of dates for the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old tour in 2024:April 12 - Milwaukee, at American Family FieldApril 13 - Milwaukee, at American Family FieldApril 19 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark StadiumApril 20 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark StadiumApril 27 - University Park, Pa., at Beaver StadiumMay 3 - Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank StadiumMay 4 - Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank StadiumMay 10 - San Antonio, Texas, at AlamodomeMay 11 - San Antonio, Texas, at AlamodomeMay 17 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's StadiumMay 18 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's StadiumMay 31 - Phoenix, at State Farm StadiumJune 1 - Phoenix, at State Farm StadiumJune 7 - Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles StadiumJune 8 - Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles StadiumJune 14 - Los Angeles, at SoFi StadiumJune 15 - Los Angeles, at SoFi StadiumJuly 19 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife StadiumJuly 20 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife StadiumJuly 26 - Washington, D.C., at FedEx FieldJuly 27 - Washington, D.C., at FedEx FieldAug. 2 - Cincinnati, at Paycor StadiumAug. 3 - Cincinnati, at Paycor StadiumAug. 9 - Houston, as NRG StadiumAug. 10 - Houston, at NRG Stadium