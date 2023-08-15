American Horror Story: Delicate is coming to FX in September.FX shared a premiere date and poster for the new season of the horror anthology series Tuesday.Delicate is the 12th season of American Horror Story and is based on the upcoming Danielle Valentine book Delicate Condition.The season will be split into two parts, with Part One to premiere Sept. 20 on FX.The poster shows an image of returning American Horror Story star Emma Roberts holding a large spider to her body in a way that makes the spider's abdomen resemble a baby bump."Don't worry. We'll hold you," the caption reads.FX previously shared a pregnancy-themed teaser for Delicate featuring Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk also star.American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Halley Feiffer serves as showrunner on the new season.