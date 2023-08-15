American Horror Story: Delicate is coming to FX in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

FX shared a premiere date and poster for the new season of the horror anthology series Tuesday.

Delicate is the 12th season of American Horror Story and is based on the upcoming Danielle Valentine book Delicate Condition.

The season will be split into two parts, with Part One to premiere Sept. 20 on FX.

The poster shows an image of returning American Horror Story star Emma Roberts holding a large spider to her body in a way that makes the spider's abdomen resemble a baby bump.

"Don't worry. We'll hold you," the caption reads.

FX previously shared a pregnancy-themed teaser for Delicate featuring Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!