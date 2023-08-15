Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Maestro.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the biopic Tuesday featuring Bradley Cooper as famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

Maestro is written by Cooper and Josh Singer and directed by Cooper. The film explores Bernstein's life and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

The movie is described as "a towering and fearless love story" and "an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

The trailer depicts tender moments between Bernstein (Cooper) and Felicia (Carey Mulligan) but also alludes to Bernstein's affairs with men.

The real-life Bernstein and Felicia married in 1951 and had three children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina. Felicia died at age 56 in 1978, while Bernstein died at age 72 in 1990.

Bernstein is best known for composing the musical West Side Story.

Maestro will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film will open in select theaters in November and start streaming Dec. 20 on Netflix.

Maestro is Cooper's follow-up to his 2018 directorial debut and starring feature, A Star is Born.