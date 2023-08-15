'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series gets Season 2 photos, premiere date
UPI News Service, 08/15/2023
Starz is teasing the release of Shining Vale Season 2.
The network shared first-look photos and an October premiere date for the new season Tuesday.
Shining Vale is a horror comedy series created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.
The show follows Pat (Courteney Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who move their dysfunctional family to a small town in Connecticut, where they discover their new home is haunted.
In Season 2, Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) "struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past."
The Phelps "must battle their demons both internally... and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale, and it's more than just Rosemary (Mira Sorvino)," an official synopsis reads.
