Starz is teasing the release of Shining Vale Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared first-look photos and an October premiere date for the new season Tuesday.

Shining Vale is a horror comedy series created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

The show follows Pat (Courteney Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who move their dysfunctional family to a small town in Connecticut, where they discover their new home is haunted.

In Season 2, Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) "struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past."

The Phelps "must battle their demons both internally... and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale, and it's more than just Rosemary ( Mira Sorvino )," an official synopsis reads.

Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Merrin Dungey, Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn also star.

Shining Vale Season 2 premieres Oct. 13 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on the Starz network.