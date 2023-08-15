World of Wonder is introducing the queens of Drag Race Germany's debut season.

On Tuesday, the production company unveiled the 11 contestants who will compete for the title of Germany's first Drag Superstar.

Season 1 will feature Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LeLe Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears and Yvonne Nightstand.

Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic will host the competition.

Drag Race Germany is a new international spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race featuring drag performers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

RuPaul will executive produce with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell.

Drag Race Germany premieres Sept. 5 on WOW Presents Plus and will stream on Paramount+ in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The original Drag Race is hosted by RuPaul and completed its 15th season in April. Other international spinoffs include RuPaul's Drag Race UK, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race Sweden.