20th Century Studios released a featurette and character posters for A Haunting in Venice on Tuesday. The third Hercule Poirot film opens Sept. 15 in theaters.

Poirot's ( Kenneth Branagh ) latest mystery takes him to Venice, where Poirot must solve a murder at a seance. Branagh also returns to the director's chair for the Agatha Christie adaptation, written by Michael Green

"This film is about whether there is anything beyond us, a ghost, a god," Branagh says. "Whether Poirot believes in it, it involved him and us being scared."

Adding potential supernatural spooks to the mystery encouraged Branagh to keep his cast unsettled. Branagh also directed the adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

"These actors had no warning about what would happen, what we did with light, wind, doors opening," Branagh said.

Hildur Gui°nadottir composed the score and her soundtrack will also be released Sept. 15.