Fantastic Fest announced its first wave of programming for the film festival on Tuesday. The fest runs Sept. 21 - 28 in Austin, Texas, and virtually.

Among the films premiering at Fantastic Fest are Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the Peter Dinklage starring remake of The Toxic Avenger, the time travel horror Totally Killer, The Creator, Eileen, The Origin, 30 Coins, V/H/S/85 and the first two episodes of Fall of the House of Usher

Also of note is a new 171 minute cut of the controversial epic Caligula. Your Lucky Day features the final performance of Angus Cloud who died July 31.

Giovani Ribisi makes his debut as a film cinematographer of Strange Darling. The documentary Enter the Clones of Bruce profiles the martial artists tasked with imitating the late Bruce Lee after his death.

The People's Joker, which received an injunction from Warner Bros. after its Toronto Film Festival Debut, will screen in Austin after it screened at Outfest in L.A. The documentary Kim's Video, which premiered at Sundance in January, screens at Fantastic Fest.

In all, over 90 films joined the festival lineup including repertory screenings of The Nest, Bugged, Centipede Horror, Blood Diner, Messiah of Evil and Gregg Araki's Nowhere. Full lineup on the Fantastic Fest website.

UPI will be covering Fantastic Fest virtually.