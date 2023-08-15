South Korean singer Jihyo is giving a preview of her debut solo EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, released a new sneak peek of her album Zone on Tuesday.

The highlight medley is a "poster version" teaser featuring clips of Zone's seven tracks and posters for each song.

Zone features the songs "Killin' Me Good," "Talking About It" featuring 24KGoldn, "Closer," "Wishing on You," "Don't Wanna Go Back" with Heize, "Room" and "Nightmare."

Jihyo released an album sneak peek last week featuring clips of herself performing the songs live.

She previously shared a spoiler clip of "Killin' Me Good," the title track from the album.

Jihyo will release Zone on Friday.

Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group had a sixth music video, "I Can't Stop Me," pass 500 million views on YouTube earlier this month.