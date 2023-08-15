Amazon Studios released the first photo from the film adaptation of Foe on Tuesday. The film opens Oct. 6 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in the adaptation of Iain Reid's book. Ronan plays Hen and Mescal plays Junior.

Hen and Junior live on Junior's remote farm. In the book, Terrence (Aaron Pierre) visits them with a proposal. Junior has been chosen to live on a space station for two years.

While Junior is gone, a double of Junior will stay and live with Hen. The photo shows Mescal leaning over Ronan in bed, which could be either the real Junior or the double.

Garth Davis adapted Foe and directed. Foe was published in 2018.

Ronan has been nominated for four Oscars. Mescal was nominated for his performance in Aftersun.