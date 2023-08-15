E! announced the cast of House of Villains on Tuesday.

In the promo video, The Apprentice alumnus Omarosa Manigault Newman alludes to Donald Trump 's indictment related to classified documents.

"Listen boo, I worked in politics," Newman says. "Unlike some people, I know how to handle secret documents."

Newman appeared on the first Apprentice and came back for the 2008 Celebrity Apprentice and 2013 All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. She worked on the Trump campaign and in his administration until 2018.

House of Villains puts 10 reality TV stars together, all of whom were considered the villains of their series. The promo is a faux group FaceTime in which they are supposed to keep the cast of the show secret.

The gang competes in physical, mental and emotional battle royales for a prize of $200,000, and the honor of the title America's Ultimate Supervillain. One is eliminated each week.

90 Day Fiance's Anfisa Arkhipchenko, The Real World and The Challenge's Johnny Bananas, Love is Blind's Shake Chatterjee, Survivor's Jonny Fairplay, Love & Hip Hop and Bobby I Love You, Purr's Bobby Lytes, The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios, Flavor of Love and I Love New York's Tiffany Pollard, Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Bad Girls Club's Tanisha Thomas also compete.

Joel McHale hosts House of Villains. It premieres Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on E!, Bravo, SYFY and USA.