ABC News has announced the lineup of panelists for its daytime chat show, The View, for the 2023-24 television season.

The show returns with fresh episodes after its summer hiatus on Sept. 5.

Returning for Season 27 will be moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The show premiered in 1997.

It was created and initially co-hosted by the late broadcasting legend Barbara Walters, who left the show in 2014 and died in 2022 at the age of 93.