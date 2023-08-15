Tribute concerts in honor of country music legend Randy Travis are being planned for this fall in Huntsville, Ala., and Grand Prairie, Texas.

The lineups of performers who will sing from the Travis songbook at the VBC Probst Arena on Oct. 24 and the Texas Trust CU Theatre on Nov. 15 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Travis and his wife Mary plan to be on stage for the shows, which are timed to the 10th anniversary of the Grammy winner's life-altering 2013 stroke.

Travis, 64, now lives with speech-limiting aphasia that prevents him from singing.