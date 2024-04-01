Netflix celebrated the release by recommending 16 "essential episodes" of the show, including "Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys" (Season 1, Episode 4) and "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" (Season 2, Episode 4).
Sex and the City was followed by two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), and the revival sequel series And Just Like That..., which was renewed for a third season at Max in August 2023.
Other HBO series available on Netflix include Insecure, Band of Brothers and Ballers.
