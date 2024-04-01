Sex and the City is now available on Netflix.

All six seasons of the HBO romantic comedy-drama series started streaming Monday.

Sex and the City is created by Darren Starr and aired from 1998 to 2004.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall star as Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha, four friends navigating life and love in New York City.

The cast also included Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, and late actor Willie Garson.

Netflix celebrated the release by recommending 16 "essential episodes" of the show, including "Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys" (Season 1, Episode 4) and "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" (Season 2, Episode 4).

Sex and the City was followed by two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), and the revival sequel series And Just Like That..., which was renewed for a third season at Max in August 2023.

Other HBO series available on Netflix include Insecure, Band of Brothers and Ballers.