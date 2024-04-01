Animal Control and Community star Joel McHale will be seen talking about his career and his life as a family man on Monday's edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

McHale confessed that he has long been a fan of Hudson's singing, recalling how he voted for her when she competed on American Idol and how he more recently witnessed her blow the roof off the venue at a fundraiser hosted by Shaquille O'Neal in Las Vegas.

He also talked about his sitcom, Animal Control, which is now in its second season.

Asked if he ever saved any animals in real life, McHale told Hudson about how he -- along with his kids, niece and nephew -- rescued two sheep trapped in a bog while they were on a trip to Ireland last summer.

"It was like God said, 'You will now promote Animal Control,'" he laughed. "It was the perfect moment for social media for me. I felt like a real 'zaddy.'"

"He is!" Hudson said as the studio audience cheered.