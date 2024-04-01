AMC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its horror romance, Interview with the Vampire.

"In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian)," a synopsis said.

"Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia," the summary continued. "It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

Sunday's 2-minute trailer shows Claudia falling in love with her adopted home of Paris and learning how she fits in in vampire society.

Season 1 aired in 2022 and Season 2 is set to premiere on May 12.