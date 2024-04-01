Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were among the stars who celebrated the Easter holiday during the weekend.

Stefani posted an Instagram reel captioned "Happy Easter!" showing her on an egg hunt, riding in a car and holding purple irises. Other images included baby ducks, daffodils and festively decorated table.

Paltrow shared a gallery called "Easter weekend in Nashville," featuring her eating out with Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 -- the kids she shares with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of her mom Kris Jenner smiling and wearing bunny pajamas.

Kardashian said everyone in the family got a pair of the cute sleepwear.

She also shared photos of a table decorated in spring flowers and Easter eggs and posted the religious messages, "He is risen" and "Jesus lives."

Bieber shared photos on her account of her on a beach in a revealing bathing suit and wearing bunny ears.

She also posted a picture of her with animated bunny ears, captioned, "Happy Easter!" along with one of two chocolate-looking Easter eggs that read, "Hailey" and "Justin," a reference to her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

Kate Beckinsale shared a photo of her wearing fuzzy bunny socks as she wished her Instagram followers a happy Easter from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

She did not offer any details regarding what laid her up, but she has been suffering health issues for weeks and posting selfies and vague updates on social media.