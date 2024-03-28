Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland won't return as host for a third season of Love Island USA.

"I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA."

The reality dating show streams on Peacock.

The platform has not yet announced Hyland's replacement, but TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying it will likely be Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules.