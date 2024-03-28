Glee and Funny Girl star Lea Michele has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.

The singer and actress shared photos Wednesday of herself wearing a white robe and shorts and showing off her baby bump.

One picture shows her serenely gazing down at her stomach, the other looking out and smiling.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the photos.

Lea Michele did not specify the baby's sex or anticipated birthdate.

She has been married to businessman Zandy Reich since 2019.

They are the parents of a 3-year-old son named Ever.