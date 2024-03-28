Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 76)-- Country singer\/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 69)-- Cape Verdean President Jose Maria Neves in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Alexandra Billings in 1962 (age 62)-- Rapper Cheryl "Salt" James in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 52)-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 49)-- Model\/TV personality Shanna Moakler in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Dave Keuning (Killers) in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 43)-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 38)-- TV personality Jonathan van Ness in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 34)