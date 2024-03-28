Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515

-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868

-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836

-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899

-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905

-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914

-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924

-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928

-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944

-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 76)

-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 69)

-- Cape Verdean President Jose Maria Neves in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Alexandra Billings in 1962 (age 62)

-- Rapper Cheryl "Salt" James in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 52)

-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 49)

-- Model/TV personality Shanna Moakler in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Dave Keuning (Killers) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 43)

-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 38)

-- TV personality Jonathan van Ness in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 34)