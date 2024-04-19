The adaptation of Bethesda's beloved Fallout video-game series is getting a second season on Prime Video.

The post-apocalyptic drama -- starring Ella Purnell Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Moten -- premiered on April 10 and has become the streaming service's most-watched show globally since 2022's Rings of Power.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the executive producers of Fallout, the first three episodes of which were directed by Nolan.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners.

"Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days -- cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!" Robertson-Dworet and Wagner said in a joint statement Thursday.