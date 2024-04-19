Robert Taylor is set to play a recurring role in CBS' new series, NCIS: Origins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor -- who is best known for playing Sheriff Walt Longmire on the Wyoming crime drama Longmire for six seasons -- will play Jackson Gibbs, the strict father of Leroy "Jethro" Gibbs in Origins, which is set to premiere during the 2024-25 television season.

Mark Harmon played Jethro in the original NCIS series, which featured the late Ralph Waite as Jackson.

Austin Stowell is set to play the role of young Jethro in the upcoming NCIS prequel, which takes place in the 1990s.

Harmon will narrate the show, which will co-star Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Diany Rodriguez, Tyla Abercrumbie, Daniel Bellomy and Caleb Martin Foote.