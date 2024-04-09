'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 premieres May 9 with new subtitle
UPI News Service, 04/09/2024
Max announced the title and premiere date for the second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Tuesday. Dubbed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Season 2 premieres May 9.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin introduced Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new Pretty Little Liars. In Summer School, a new villain, who may be related to the A who terrorized them last year, comes for them during summer classes.
Photos show the gang still finding time to take in a swim at the pool, and some working summer jobs. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas also star in Season 2.
