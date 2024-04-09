Max announced the title and premiere date for the second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Tuesday. Dubbed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Season 2 premieres May 9.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin introduced Bailee Madison , Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new Pretty Little Liars. In Summer School, a new villain, who may be related to the A who terrorized them last year, comes for them during summer classes.

Photos show the gang still finding time to take in a swim at the pool, and some working summer jobs. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas also star in Season 2.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring created the new adaptation of Pretty Little Liars.

The original series, based on Sara Shepard's books, ran for seven seasons on Freeform. It spawned another spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019.