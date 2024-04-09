South Korean boy band Drippin is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a special version of its "Beautiful Maze" video Tuesday.

The "Beautiful Maze (GV ver.)" video shows the members of Drippin perform a choreographed dance routine in a venue with colorful lights.

Drippin released the original "Beautiful Maze" video last week. The original version has a playing cards motif and shows the members perform outside.

"Beautiful Maze" appears on Drippin's single album of the same name, also released last week. The album also features the tracks "Get Loud" and "Black Mirror."

Drippin released its first full-length album, Villain: The End, in November 2022 and an EP, Seven Sins, in April 2023.

The group consists of Yunseong, Hyeop, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo and Junho.