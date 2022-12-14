The Party Down revival is coming to Starz in February.

Starz shared a premiere date, Feb. 24, 2023, and teaser for Season 3 of the comedy series Wednesday.

Party Down initially aired for two seasons on Starz from 2009 to 2010. Starz announced in February 2021 that it was reviving the show for a limited run.

Party Down follows a catering team as they work gigs in the Los Angeles area while also pursuing careers in Hollywood.

Original cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will return, with Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoe Chao to join the cast. James Marsden will have a recurring role.

Season 3 opens 10 years after the events of Season 2, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on.

"After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles," an official description reads.

Party Down is created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd, who return as executive producers. Enbom also serves as showrunner.

Season 3 premieres Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz and at midnight on the Starz app, streaming and on-demand platforms.