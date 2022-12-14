Amazon is sharing more details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Prime Video unveiled an all-female directing team for the new season in a press release Wednesday.

Charlotte Bri¤ndstri¶m (The Witcher), Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (The Sandman) will each helm multiple episodes of Season 2.

Bri¤ndstri¶m will direct four episodes, with Hamri and Hooper to direct two episodes each. In addition to directing, Bri¤ndstri¶m will serve as a co-executive producer in the new season.

Bri¤ndstri¶m previously directed Episode 6, "Udi»n," and Episode 7, "The Eye," of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. She was the only female director in the first season.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and is currently in production in the United Kingdom.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's writings and takes place thousands of years before his Lord of the Rings book series. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth.

Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Nazanin Boniadi, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry and Cynthia Addai-Robinson star, with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as showrunners.

Amazon has added 14 new actors to the Season 2 cast, including Sam Hazeldine, who will replace Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar.

Season 1 premiered in September and has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide.