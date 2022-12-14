Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega.

The preview teases terror on the subway as hundreds of people celebrate Halloween in New York City.

Scream VI is a sequel to Scream, released in January, and the sixth installment in the Scream film series. The movie follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings as they try to start over in New York.

"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream," the tagline reads.

Scream VI is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film opens in theaters March 10, 2023.