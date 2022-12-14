'Scream VI' teaser: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway
UPI News Service, 12/14/2022
Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega.
The preview teases terror on the subway as hundreds of people celebrate Halloween in New York City.
Scream VI is a sequel to Scream, released in January, and the sixth installment in the Scream film series. The movie follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings as they try to start over in New York.
"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream," the tagline reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.