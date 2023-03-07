New York Theatre Workshop has announced it indefinitely postponed its planned production of a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play was to have been directed by Sam Gold from a script by Clare Barron.

"Originally announced as part of the 2019/20 season, the production was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the intervening three years, we've worked to reunite the original company for a summer 2023 production," the theater said in a statement on its website Monday.

"Unfortunately, new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production's in-demand artists, which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022-23 season. We hope that we'll be able to bring this new production to the stage in a future season, and we join our community in the disappointment of this second postponement."

Star Wars and Moon Knight actor Isaac can now be seen sharing the stage with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Gerwig recently starred in the film White Noise.