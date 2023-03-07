Austrian-born movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger denounced hate and anti-Semitism in a YouTube video.

"I want to talk to you if you found yourself thinking about anyone is inferior and out to get you because of their religion or the color of their skin or their gender," the 75-year-old Terminator and Expendables star said in the 12-minute clip on Monday.

"I don't know the road that has brought you here, but I've seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs. So, I want to speak to you before you find your regrets on the end of the path."

Schwarzenegger, whose own father Gustav was a member of the Nazi party and died in 1972, said Germans felt like guilt-ridden "losers" after World War II.

"Not only because they lost the war, but also because they fell for a horrible, loser ideology," the actor said, referring to how more than 6 million Jews were murdered in Europe between 1941 and 1945.

"They bought into the idea that the only way to make their lives better was to make other lives worse," he said of the Germans. "It is the path of the weak ... There has never been a successful movement based on hate."