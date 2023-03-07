Hulu has dropped its planned limited series, Devil in the White City, after star Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field left the project.

Deadline.com said production on the eight-episode series was set to begin this year with the 19th century crime drama expected to premiere in 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter said actors Jeremy Allen White and Jude Law, and director Matt Ross were in talks to replace Reeves and Field.

Although the streaming service no longer wants to be home to the project, producers ABC Signature is shopping it around to other platforms.

An adaptation of Erik Larson's novel -- with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio onboard as executive producers -- has been in development for about a decade.