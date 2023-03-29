'Obsession' trailer: Richard Armitage plays father having affair with son's fiancee
UPI News Service, 03/29/2023
Netflix is teasing the new series Obsession.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic thriller Wednesday featuring Richard Armitage.
Obsession is based on the Josephine Hart novel Damage. The series follows a London surgeon (Armitage) who has an affair with his son's fiancee.
"An intense affair between a talented surgeon and his son's fiancee spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family," an official description reads.
Rish Shah plays Jay, the son of Armitage's character, while Charlie Murphy portrays Anna, Jay's fiancee.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.