Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The 59-year-old actor and Shibata attended the New York premiere of Cage's film Renfield.

Cage and his wife were all smiles as they held hands and posed for photos. Cage wore a black shirt and suit jacket with zebra-striped pants, while Shibata sported a one-shoulder dress with an animal print pattern.

Cage and Shibata married in February 2021 in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter August Francesca, in September.

Cage also has two sons, Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Renfield is a horror comedy film written by Ryan Ridley and directed by Chris McKay. The movie follows Renfield ( Nicholas Hoult ), the long-suffering servant of Dracula (Cage), who decides to take on the vampire with the help of police officer Rebecca Quincy ( Awkwafina ).

Hoult also attended the premiere.

Universal Pictures released a trailer for Renfield last week. The film opens in theaters April 14.