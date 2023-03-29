Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

"50 years of Hip-Hop takes the main stage. Consider this your official invite. The Headliners: Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion with sets curated by: Jermaine Duper and Friends and Doug E. Fresh and MORE. Keep your notifications ON, as this is the FIRST of many announcements," the Essence Festival tweeted Wednesday.

The festival will be held from June 29 to July 3.

To mark 25 years since its release, Lauryn Hill will be performing her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Other artists, including Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, Monica and Wizkid will perform.

The festival will also feature performances from DJ Kid Capri, DJ Clark Kent and DJ Spinderella.

Comedy sets from Janelle James, Deon Cole, Spice Adams and Affion Crockett will be featured each night of the festival.

"For nearly three decades, the ESSECE Festival of Culture has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora. As the nation's largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture," said Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Hakeem Holmes.