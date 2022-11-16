The show was created by Invasion co-creator David Weil and executive produced by Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele.
The new season will focus on the team's hunt for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, played by German actor Udo Kier, who is still alive and wreaking havoc.
"I would only ever invoke Hitler if we're going to deliver justice in some, hopefully, satisfying way," Weil told EW.com.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life," Weil said.
"So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, Season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.