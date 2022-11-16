Mayor of Kingstown actor Kyle Chandler and Tehran actress Glenn Close have signed on to star in the Netflix movie, Back in Action.

They join previously announced cast-mates Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in the project, which was co-written and will be directed by Four Christmases and Horrible Bosses filmmaker Seth Gordon

The streaming service is describing Back in Action as an action-comedy, but isn't offering any details about its plot.

The movie is considered something of a comeback vehicle for Diaz, who hasn't appeared in a major screen role since 2014's Annie. Foxx also starred in that film.

Chandler will soon be seen in Slumberland with Jason Momoa and next up for Close is the movie, Brothers, with Josh Brolin.