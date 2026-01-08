Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has announced his next album, The Romantic, is set to drop Feb. 27.

Mars, 40, also teased in an Instagram post Wednesday that he will release new music on Friday.

His last solo album, 24K Magic, was released in 2016, but he collaborated with Anderson .Paak on An Evening with Silk Sonic in 2021.

"APT," an upbeat song Mars recorded with Rose, was recently nominated for three Grammys -- Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Grammy Award winners are to be announced on Feb. 1.