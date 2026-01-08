The Hills alum Spencer Pratt has announced he is running for mayor of Los Angeles, challenging incumbent Karen Bass for the seat.

"It's official. I'm running for Mayor of LA. I've waited a whole year for someone to step up and challenge Karen Bass, but I saw no fighters," Pratt, 42, wrote on X Wednesday.

"Guess I'm gonna have to do this myself. Let's make LA camera ready again! #MayorPratt #PrattForMayor #SpencerPrattForMayor."

Pratt has been a vocal critic of how Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom handled last year's wildfires and their rebuilding efforts in the Pacific Palisades.

Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of when Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the blaze.

"I am so proud of my amazing husband and the fight in his heart for our family and our community!" Montag wrote on X.

Political commentator and author Steve Hilton, who is running as a Republican candidate to replace term-limited Democrat Newsom, voiced his support of Pratt on X.

"@spencerpratt for mayor!! Proud to be there to support you. We need leadership like yours!" Hilton tweeted.

"I'm with him all the way," Hilton added.

AccuWeather experts estimate the total damage and economic loss from the Los Angeles County wildfires at $250 billion to $275 billion, making it one of the costliest wildfire disasters in modern U.S. history.