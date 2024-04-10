NCIS and The Neighborhood will return for new seasons.
CBS announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed NCIS for Season 22 and The Neighborhood for Season 7.
"The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. "They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season."
NCIS is a police procedural following a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate and solve crimes.
The show has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons on CBS and television's top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive complete seasons.
