Chucky stars Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zackary Arthur promise the second half of Season 3, premiering Wednesday on Syfy, will be as deliciously ridiculous and bloody as the season's first four episodes that aired last fall.

As the show returns, the titular demon doll (voiced by Brad Dourif ) still is wreaking havoc at the White House, but, this time out, the wicked, foul-mouthed toy, which is possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, is rapidly aging.

Jennifer Tilly plays psychotic bombshell Tiffany, Ray's girlfriend and Chucky's protector, while Alyvia, Zackary and Bjorgvin Amarson play Lexy, Jake and Devon, respectively -- teens determined to kill Chucky after he terrorized them and killed their families in Ray's hometown of Hackensack, N.J.

The film's creator, Don Mancini, is an executive producer on the show, which was interrupted by last years' writers' and actors' strikes.

Chucky is the sequel series to the popular film franchise that dates to 1988.

"It was actually a great place to take a break for the strike. It was a crazy moment," Alyvia told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"They ended with the chandelier [crashing down]," the 16-year-old actress said. "A bunch of people are dead. Chucky is dying. What the heck is that?

"The trio doesn't even know what to do at this point. They feel like he's unstoppable. They are at another closed door. They feel like every single time they try to get him, more people end up dying. The stakes are higher than they've ever been."

Zackary, 17, said it is his understanding that the writers knew the strikes were likely and wanted to end the first part of Season 3 on a high note.

"It did work out well because everyone I'm talking to is like: 'Oh, my gosh, I have to know what happens the rest of the season.' We have to say, it does deliver. It gets really crazy especially in the final episodes," he added. "We are very excited for people to see them."

While many people tune in to see what horrific mayhem Chucky will be up to next, in keeping with his nearly 40-year legacy, Alyvia said she thinks the friendships between the central teen characters also are a draw.

"One of the main things for them is that they always have each other," she said.

"They are always there for each other -- no matter what crazy story lines with Chucky and their own families," Alyvia said. "It's been the one stable thing that they had throughout all of the seasons."

The three young actors have special relationships with each other off-camera, as well.

"It's kind of the same way in real life. We have all been there for each other stably throughout the entire show," Alyvia said. "It's great to have three solid acting partners to fall back on."

Amarson, 18, agreed with that sentiment.

"We get along great, and I think that shows in the show and we come out with a better product. When you have a good environment in which you could work, then you can put out good stuff," he said.

"The whole cast is really friendly and inviting, which was really great for me as someone being new to this whole film thing. I felt invited in with open arms and was able to adjust really well."

Referring to their ages -- and the fact that they started working on the show in 2020 -- Zackary said he and his young co-stars have "basically grown up with each other."

"After three seasons, the show has become a well-oiled machine. Everybody's kind of been getting into the groove," he added.

"We're hoping for a Season 4 because we are all feeling like we've got to put Chucky down. The doll keeps getting better, the shots keep getting better. The sets keep getting better and the story keeps getting better. Season 4 is going to get even better than that."

Amarson said he hopes one day to make films, and Chucky has been an incredible learning experience.

"Recently, I've been talking to cinematographers and directors and trying to gain [phone] numbers and make connections. I'm asking a lot of questions," he said. "I learned a lot that way, so I can come into my own projects with a bit of knowledge."

Alyvia said she learned a lot about herself as an actor, too, thanks to the "unbearable" emotional challenges Lexi survives on the horror-comedy.

"Especially, in Season 2 with her whole drug addiction. That was a new thing that I definitely never had to play before," she added.

"So, I got to do the research on that and made sure that was accurate and tried to find out where her trauma comes from. The root of all that has definitely been a challenge, and really fun and really rewarding to figure out."

Dealing with fake loss and death, as well as the nature of evil, for most of his teen years has forced Zackary to explore existential questions, he said.

"That has brought me up as a person and an actor," Zackary added. "Overall, it's just an amazing experience."