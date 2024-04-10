Land of Women, a new series starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, is coming to Apple TV+ in June.

Apple TV+ announced a premiere date, June 26, for the show in a press release Wednesday.

Land of Women is a dramedy based on the Sandra Barneda novel La Tierra de las mujeres.

The six-episode adaptation hails from Apple Studios and is created by Ramon Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernandez.

Longoria stars as Gala, "a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter (Victoria Bazua)."

"To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala's now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala's mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths," an official synopsis reads.

Land of Women will have a two-episode premiere June 26, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.

Apple TV+ announced the series in August 2022.

The show will mark Longoria's first series regular role since Telenovela.