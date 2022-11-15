'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
UPI News Service, 11/15/2022
Disney+ is teasing the new series National Treasure: Edge of History.
The streaming service shared a poster for the action-adventure series Tuesday featuring Lisette Olivera.
Edge of History is based on the National Treasure film series starring Nicolas Cage as historian, cryptographer and treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates.
The series follows Jess Valenzuela (Olivera), "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family -- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure."
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith also star.
Edge of History is written by Rick Muirragui and directed by Mira Nair.
