Grammys: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead 2023 nominations
UPI News Service, 11/15/2022
The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr., singers John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo, and other musical artists unveiled the nominees during a livestream event Tuesday.
The 2023 Grammys will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air on CBS. The event will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
BeyonceÌ leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.
The new nominations bring BeyonceÌ's lifetime total to 88 nominations, tying with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. If the singer wins four or more awards in 2023, she will surpass late conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time.
Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his first album in five years. Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven nominations.
