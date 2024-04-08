Missy Elliott is going on tour in 2024.

The 52-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World, on Monday.

Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland will appear as special guests on select dates.

Out of This World kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Ill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Elliott most recently collaborated with Flo on the song "Fly Girl," released in March.

Here's the full list of dates for the Out of This World tour:

July 4 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

July 6 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

July 9 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

July 11 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena

July 13 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena

July 16 - Denver, at Ball Arena

July 18 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 20 - Houston, at Toyota Center

July 21 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

July 24 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

July 25 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena

July 27 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Aug. 1 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 2 - Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum

Aug. 3 - Long Island, N.Y., at UBS Arena Belmont Park

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 8 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Aug. 9 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Aug. 10 - Boston, at TD Garden

Aug. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Aug. 15 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 - Montreal, at Centre Bell

Aug. 19 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena