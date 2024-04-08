Missy Elliott is going on tour in 2024.The 52-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World, on Monday.Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland will appear as special guests on select dates.Out of This World kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Ill.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.Elliott most recently collaborated with Flo on the song "Fly Girl," released in March.Here's the full list of dates for the Out of This World tour:July 4 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers ArenaJuly 6 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaJuly 9 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaJuly 11 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com ArenaJuly 13 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile ArenaJuly 16 - Denver, at Ball ArenaJuly 18 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterJuly 20 - Houston, at Toyota CenterJuly 21 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies ArenaJuly 24 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaJuly 25 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank ArenaJuly 27 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaAug. 1 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank ArenaAug. 2 - Hampton, Va., at Hampton ColiseumAug. 3 - Long Island, N.Y., at UBS Arena Belmont ParkAug. 5 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterAug. 8 - Washington, at Capital One ArenaAug. 9 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterAug. 10 - Boston, at TD GardenAug. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterAug. 15 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaAug. 17 - Montreal, at Centre BellAug. 19 - Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaAug. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena