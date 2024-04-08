CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson among winners
UPI News Service, 04/08/2024
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson were among the winners at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
Kelsea Ballerini hosted the fan-voted country music awards show Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The ceremony aired on CBS and also streamed on Paramount+.
Jelly Roll was the night's big winner, taking home Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "Need a Favor" and CMT Performance of the Year for his rendition of "Need a Favor" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
Wilson won Female Video of the Year for "Watermelon Moonshine."
Other winners included Dan + Shay (Duo/Group Video of the Year for "Save Me the Trouble"), Ashley Cooke (Female Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Your Place") and Warren Zeiders (Male Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Pretty Little Poison").
