Blossom and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik says her mother was supportive when Bialik was named the host of Jeopardy!, even though she wasn't a fan of the game show.

"She was excited, but she didn't know anything about what Jeopardy! is," Bialik said on Wednesday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden

"She kept asking me, 'Why is everything in a question?' That's a true story," the actress explained.

"She will send me screenshots of every episode in case i forgot what i was wearing in that particular episode. I'll get a little report: 'I really like this blazer, not so crazy about the the top.'"

Bialik groused that her mother always manages to capture unflattering images where she is in the middle of talking or her eyes are closed.

"She's got a whole half hour. Find a better screenshot! No," she said.

Bialik has been hosting the show since 2021.