Future took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old singer and rapper performed his song "Love You Better" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

In "Love You Better," Future shares his hope that his ex can "find someone to love you better than I did."

"Love You Better" appears on Future's ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, released in April. The album also features the singles "Worst Day," "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems and "Keep It Burnin" featuring Kanye West.

Future said in the May issue of GQ that I Never Liked You shows him at his most vulnerable.

"Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard," the star said. "Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable."

"I'm putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe," he added. "I'm willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me."

I Never Liked You is Future's first album since High Off Life, released in May 2020.