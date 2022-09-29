City on a Hill, Mystic River and Footloose star Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Bacon's casting Wednesday, but it did not say who he would be playing.

The streaming service is also keeping plot details for the action-comedy under wraps.

Mark Molloy is directing the movie, based on a screenplay by Will Beall.

The film is now in production.

The original 1984 blockbuster starred Murphy as Foley, a streetwise Detroit police officer investigating the murder of his best friend in the posh California city.

The movie was followed by two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994.