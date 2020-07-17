'Married at First Sight' star Olivia: Brett's behavior was "shocking," he seemed like a playboy only interested in women's looks
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2020
Married at First Sight star Olivia says some of the things Brett said on the Season 11 premiere were "so shocking" and her groom sounded like "a playboy" who's not ready to settle down and is only into a woman's looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
It might be an understatement to say Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, was not impressed with Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, when watching back Episode 1 of Married at First Sight's eleventh season on Wednesday night.
"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote in her blog for Us Weekly that was published after the episode aired.
Olivia wrote it was "surreal" to watch the episode back because it feels like they filmed it "a million years ago."
But seeing Brett's flirtatious and overconfident behavior must have felt fresh for the Season 11 bride, who didn't know Brett at all prior to their wedding day.
One red flag Olivia noticed was how Brett's family reacted to the news he planned to marry a stranger.
"[Brett's] dad did not seem thrilled and his siblings didn't have much to say -- the looks on their faces say it all. They all seemed shocked that he would even consider getting married given his dating history," Olivia acknowledged.
Brett, who had one failed engagement in his past, bragged about how he stacked up dates prior to appearing on Married at First Sight.
"In the past few years, I've probably dated about -- I'm going to ballpark it -- 45 girls. Yeah," Brett said in a confessional on the premiere episode.
"It wasn't with the intention [these relationships] weren't going to work out. I want to find somebody whom I can spend the rest of my life with."
Brett claimed he looked forward to having a partner and doing everything as a team and "for us."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Brett and his statistics," Olivia wrote in her Us blog, "I'm excited to see what he has planned ... 'for us.'"
Olivia watched Brett pick out a classic black and white tuxedo on the show for their wedding, and while she said she liked his selection, it appears Olivia wasn't liking much of his personality.
"I have to admit that watching this segment was tough. It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn't ready to settle down," Olivia explained.
Fast-forwarding to the grooms' bachelor party, Olivia noted "it was interesting to be a fly on the wall."
"New Orleans is small and I think everyone was concerned that they may know their spouse," Olivia reasoned.
But Brett's concerns surpassed those of his fellow grooms. Brett opened up the group about how important it was to him to feel instant chemistry and have an attraction to his wife right away.
"If she's walking down the aisle dressed to the nines and there's no attraction there, what possible hope can there be?" Brett asked in the premiere.
The conversation made Olivia question whether Brett is only interested in a woman's looks.
But Brett dug an even deeper hole for himself when he gestured to a waitress at the party to call him later. Brett also jokingly asked fellow MAFS groom Bennett how old his sister was, acting as if he'd be interested in dating her.
And to make matters worse, Brett apparently got drunk and pushed Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.
Brett kept asking Kristin questions about herself and why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry.
Kristin appeared disgusted and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
"I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn't appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party," Olivia concluded in her blog post.
Early on in the Married at First Sight experiment, the four other grooms seemed to agree with Olivia's current perspective on Brett's character and/or intentions.
The guys discussed prior to their weddings how Brett would need to be matched with someone who "can put up with a lot," and Miles noted Brett seemed like the "consummate the marriage on the night of [the wedding] kind of guy."
"I'm a consummator," Brett admitted to the cameras.
Olivia was hoping to meet a nice guy at the altar with whom she could have a lasting future, while Brett apparently hoped his wife was going to be beautiful and fit.
Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight's eleventh season ended with Olivia and Brett getting ready to tie the knot on their wedding day.