Amber and Matt were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.
Unfortunately, Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be an utter disaster, and Amber opened up about Matt's alleged unwillingness to sign their divorce papers during a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
"He has yet to sign, but at this point, I don't need his signature because I'm getting an absolute divorce. So in the state of North Carolina, if your spouse is not present -- which he isn't -- then I can get a divorce without his signature," Amber explained.
"But he's not signing out of spite and laziness! I think it's a mix of both."
Amber continued, "At first it was out of spite," adding that "he probably didn't want to pay the $7 for a notary."
Amber suggested Matt just doesn't want to stop partying or leave his house, aka a couch in his friend's apartment, "to go get it done."
"And I just don't know that he's ever [going to]. I don't know what he's doing recreationally, but [he's] not working and it's not to get this divorce," Amber griped.
Matt claimed at the time he hadn't been in the United States due to playing pro basketball -- although Amber argued she had seen him while out in the city in prior months -- and so Amber had the separation papers with her and asked for Matt to sign them on the spot.
Matt, however, said he wanted his lawyer to look over the papers first and wasn't going to sign without reading through them.
"It's literally saying, 'I don't want anything from you; I just want a divorce.' That's all it says. I sent it three times... Just let me move on with my life! That's all I want... We have no cordiality. I'm not friends with you, so I want a f-cking divorce now," Amber urged on the reunion special.
"Trust me, I'm not, like, waiting to sign them," Matt countered, adding that he'd sign "as soon as possible."
"There's a right and there's a wrong way to do things," Matt added. "I want to do the right thing legally. I'm not going to sit here and do this sh-t on a reality TV show right now. Sorry."
During the Hey Frase podcast appearance, Amber explained her motive for asking Matt to sign their papers while filming the Where Are They Now? special for Lifetime.
"My hope was that by making that happen, he would at least say, 'Hey, Amber, let's go off stage and let's look at these papers.' It's only one page and a quarter of reading. And we actually have the same lawyers!" Amber revealed.
"Our lawyers are from the show, so they're representing both of us. It wasn't from my lawyer; it was from our lawyers. But he's choosing to have his lawyer... his best friend who went to law school. Like, he doesn't have a lawyer. Like, 'Oh, your best friend whom you've known since elementary school who went to law school? Oh yeah, I know him!'"
Amber was asked whether Matt might be dragging his feet because he's holding out hope they could reconcile and get back together, but Amber said, "No," mainly because she has a new boyfriend whom she met on Hinge.
"I'm dating someone who's awesome and actually very emotionally available. He's a tall drink of water. And I told myself I was never going to date again... and then this guy came in my life like eight months later, and he's amazing," Amber gushed.
As shown on Married at First Sight's ninth season, Matt had emotionally checked out of his marriage to Amber early in the process and left her brokenhearted.
Matt claimed he had lost attraction to his wife shortly after their honeymoon and then disappeared some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time. He was also accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.
But Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot because her mother had left her at a young age.