CMT has announced a trio of new music specials ahead of the CMT Music Awards.

The network said in a press release Monday that it will broadcast new specials featuring Little Big Town, Nickelback and Hardy leading up to the awards show.

CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town will air Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The new episode of CMT Storytellers features intimate performances and storytelling spanning Little Big Town's 25 years together. It includes such hits as "Better Man," "Boondocks," "Rich Man," "Girl Crush" and more.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown: 2024 CMT Music Awards Preview will broadcast Saturday at 9 a.m.

Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood will host a special episode of the CMT weekend countdown that gives a look at this year's CMT Music Awards nominees, including Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini

CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & Hardy will air Saturday at 8 p.m.

The new installment of CMT Crossroads will see Nickelback and Hardy swap stories and collaborate on each other's biggest songs, including "Savin' Me," "Animals," "Truck Bed," "Give Heaven Some Hell" and a mashup of both "Rockstar" singles.

The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air at 8 p.m. on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Alan, Culiner and Sherwood will host the red carpet, which begins at 7 p.m. Warren Zeiders will kick off the show with a performance of "Pretty Little Poison."