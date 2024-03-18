Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will return for a second season this month.

Apple TV+ shared a trailer and premiere date, March 29, for Season 2 on Monday.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a reboot of Fraggle Rock, a musical children's series featuring Jim Henson puppets.

Back to the Rock follows the Fraggles Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt, along with new Fraggles and Doozers.

In Season 2, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs "will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away ... down at Fraggle Rock."

Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein, Catherine O'Hara Daveed Diggs , Adam Lambert and K-pop group Aespa will appear as special voice guest stars.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as executive music producer.